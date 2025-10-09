Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in the coming months.

The 23-year-old Brazilian defender has been excellent for Nottingham Forest, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for Chelsea.

Mick Brown said on Football Insider: “Murillo has done a really, really good job for Forest. “Chelsea need a centre-back, they’re not good enough at the back to challenge for the title. “They are aware of that and it’s something they’re going to look at in January, because they’ve suffered a lot of injuries already this season. “Murillo of course will be on their radar, he has been for a while because he’s been fantastic for Nottingham Forest, and they’re not the only club looking at him.”

Chelsea could use Murillo

They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. They have suffered multiple injuries at the back, and they need to tighten up defensively. The South American defender will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country. The move to Chelsea could be the ideal next step in his career. It would allow him to fight for major trophies and compete in European football regularly.

Murillo is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are not the only club keen on the Brazilian, and he is on the radar of multiple teams. Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with Murillo as well.

Murillo could cost a premium

Nottingham Forest will not want to lose a key player like him, and they could easily demand a premium. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the Bank for the Brazilian defender. They have an excellent team, and signing a quality defender could take them to a whole new level.

Convincing the defender to join the club will not be difficult for Chelsea. They will need to negotiate a reasonable deal with his club first.