“Every day of the week” – Roy Keane picks between Arsenal and Chelsea stars

Declan Rice of Arsenal and Moises Caicedo of Chelsea (Photo by George Wood, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has given a strong response in the debate about the better player out of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap, former Man Utd captain Keane heaped praise onto Rice, saying he’d pick the Gunners man “every day of the week”.

Both Rice and Caicedo are up there with the very finest players in the world in their position at the moment, and it’s not easy trying to pick a favourite.

Most fans will surely be split on this, but Keane made a strong case for Rice when asked to pick.

Roy Keane picks Declan Rice over Moises Caicedo

The other pundits debated Rice and Caicedo, but Keane made it clear he felt it was the Arsenal man who had more to his game overall.

“I would go with Rice every day of the week,” Keane said.

“He’s just got that package, a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo, I think. I’d go with Rice.”

That’s quite a compliment from Keane, who himself was one of the very finest midfield players in the world at his peak.

Arsenal wanted both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo

It’s worth remembering that before Arsenal splashed the cash on Rice, they also tried signing Caicedo from Brighton.

As reported back in January 2023 by the Telegraph, Brighton rejected a bid from the Gunners for the Ecuador international.

Caicedo would then end up joining Chelsea later that year, while Rice ended up moving from West Ham to Arsenal in the same window.

One imagines fans of both clubs will insist they wouldn’t swap their player for the other, but it would certainly have been interesting to see Caicedo at Arsenal if that deal had worked out.

Perhaps it could also have meant Rice ended up at Chelsea instead, but we’ll never know.

As for who’s the better player, we might never have a clear answer on that either, but who would you choose? Let us know in the comments!