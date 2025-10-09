‘In the dressing room’ – Fabrizio Romano issues inside update about Arsenal dressing room

Fabrizio Romano has an Arsenal transfer update (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s decision to hand David Raya an improved contract reflects more than just recognition of form, it’s part of a carefully crafted strategy aimed at maintaining squad harmony and sustaining a positive environment under Mikel Arteta.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast, the move aligns with Andrea Berta’s long-term vision for the club, keeping every player “very happy” in a “fantastic atmosphere” as Arsenal pursue both domestic and European success.

Since arriving from Brentford in the summer of 2023, first on loan and then permanently, Raya has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable goalkeepers.

David Raya has been a huge success at Arsenal

His ability to build play from the back, his composure under pressure, and his commanding presence have been integral to Arsenal’s style under Arteta.

His contribution has helped the Gunners reach the top of the Premier League table going into the October international break.

The Gunners rewarded the Spaniard with an improved contract, reportedly increasing his weekly wage from around £100,000. While the length of his deal remains unchanged, still running until June 2028, the improved terms acknowledge his importance to the team.

Romano said:

“It’s a great moment for David Raya, a great moment for Arsenal in general. He signed a new deal at the club, technically it’s just improved but he’s not gonna change the length of his contract still valid until June 2028. But I think this is part of what I’m hearing of a clear Arsenal strategy to have everyone very happy in the dressing room.”

Arsenal are focusing on dressing room harmony

Rather than constantly chasing new signings, Arsenal are focusing on consolidating their core group.

Andrea Berta’s influence has helped shift the focus toward long-term stability, ensuring players feel valued and emotionally invested in the project.

Other key squad members are also under review for potential extensions or improved terms, reflecting a club-wide commitment to maintaining momentum.

William Saliba recently signed a new deal at Arsenal and Bukayo Saka could be the next player to extend his contract and get a pay-rise.

“I convinced him” – Player reveals how he pushed for Arsenal exit this summer