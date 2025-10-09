Ibrahima Konate signing an autograph

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate made a cheeky comment to Arsenal’s William Saliba while they were signing autographs together on France international duty.

Konate won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season while Saliba and Arsenal had to make do with second place again – a position they’ve finished in for three years in a row.

Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to be the main two title challengers again in 2025/26, and it seems like Konate might have been trying some mind games with Saliba.

Watch the video below as Konate can be seen signing an autograph on a photo of himself kissing the Premier League trophy, and then commenting to Saliba that it’ll be his this year…

?? Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (26) teases Arsenal's William Saliba (24) whilst signing a pic of him kissing the Premier League trophy: "Hey Wilo, it's yours this year." Saliba responds: "No, it's Liverpool again, gotta put the pressure on them."pic.twitter.com/Ke1PjtHY0s — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 8, 2025

Saliba wasn’t taking the bait, insisting that it would be Liverpool again, so it seems the two players were keen to put a bit of pressure on each other.

Will it be Liverpool or Arsenal for the Premier League title?

As covered here for the Daily Briefing yesterday, this could finally be the Gunners’ year as their sheer consistency might finally see them through.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit top of the Premier League table and have more points than any other side over the last three years.

Liverpool and Manchester City have fluctuated more, and Arsenal finally look like they’ve made the signings to take them over the line.

It’s early days yet, but the signs are positive for AFC, who are only one point worse off than they were at this stage last season, while LFC are three points worse off than in their title-winning campaign, whilst also conceding a lot more goals and failing to get the best out of Mohamed Salah after a bit of a tactical shake-up from so many new summer signings.

