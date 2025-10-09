‘The situation is completely..’ – Journalist drops Marc Guehi bombshell amid Liverpool interest

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guéhi has resurfaced, with fresh insight from transfer insider Dean Jones suggesting the England defender remains open to a move, but not necessarily to Anfield specifically.

Citing sources close to the player, Jones indicates that while Guéhi was once very keen on joining Liverpool, his stance has shifted, he’s now more measured and open to multiple destinations, including a real possibility of Bayern Munich entering the mix.

It appears like the situation has now become more complexed for Liverpool who were almost on the verge of signing Guéhi but the move collapsed in the last minute due to Crystal Palace changing their stance.

Marc Guéhi could make transfer U-turn

Jones, speaking via TEAMtalk, acknowledged that Guéhi was previously intent on moving to Liverpool, particularly after a late collapse of a £35 million deal in the summer.

However, Jones now believes the defender is adopting a more open approach:

“I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi. He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts.

“I would take the Bayern rumour seriously. It might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move.

“Of course there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through, but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction. He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse, and he’s a level-headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him.

“He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment. I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Liverpool face strong competition to sign Guéhi

Rather than a singular fixation on Liverpool, Guéhi is reportedly viewing all options.

Of particular note is the growing interest from Bayern Munich, a club that appeals for its dominant status in European football and undeniable pull.

Guéhi has his England teammate Harry Kane to consult above Bayern as a club and Munich as a city, a place where Kane has excelled and played some of the best football of his career.

Liverpool remain in contention, and Jones suggests that internal groundwork already laid by Richard Hughes and the club’s recruitment team could give them an edge.

Yet he cautions that Guéhi is no longer sold exclusively on Anfield, and Bayern may now be a viable rival contender for his signature.

