Sources: Man United “ready to go higher” and out-bid Chelsea for exciting €90m transfer

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus against AC Milan (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to be preparing to make Juventus star and Chelsea transfer target Kenan Yildiz their priority for summer 2026.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the Red Devils are huge fans of Yildiz and could pay as much as €90m to land the Turkey international.

Chelsea are also keen on Yildiz, but the feeling among sources is that Man Utd could be ready to go higher with their offer for the 20-year-old.

“Manchester United are making Yildiz their big priority for summer 2026,” my source told me. “The current feeling is that they’re ready to go higher than Chelsea and Arsenal, maybe as high as €90m.”

What next for Kenan Yildiz amid Man United and Chelsea transfer interest?

Yildiz is a key player for Juventus and they surely won’t let him go without a fight, with my sources also telling me that they want to tie him down to a new contract.

Yildiz himself is also not showing any sign of being desperate to leave Juve, so it remains to be seen how much the likes of United and Chelsea would be able to convince him to move to England.

The Premier League has real pulling power, but Juventus are also a huge club with a great history and plenty of ambition.

Should Kenan Yildiz pick United or Chelsea?

If Yildiz does move, it would be interesting to see his choice, as Chelsea might be the more obvious destination due to their preference for recruiting the best young players in the world.

Still, the Blues already have plenty of other top attacking talents like Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Alejandro Garnacho.

That could mean United is a better option for Yildiz, as he could be given more of a key role, perhaps as a long-term replacement for the ageing Bruno Fernandes.