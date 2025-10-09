Leicester Ciy star set to complete imminent exit

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss could be making his move permanent to Stuttgart, following loan spell, according to BILD.

After departing the Foxes on loan late in the summer transfer window, El Khannouss has impressed in the Bundesliga, prompting Stuttgart to explore triggering an €18.5 million buy-out clause.

With Leicester navigating financial constraints and off-field pressures, the Moroccan’s potential departure may mark a defining transfer in their rebuilding project.

Leicester City set to sanction permanent exit

El Khannouss joined Stuttgart on an initial loan agreement from Leicester City. The loan deal reportedly included a €18.5 million purchase option, which the German side now seem inclined to activate after being satisfied with his performances.

Stuttgart already paid Leicester a loan fee of around €3.5 million, and with El Khannouss adapting well, they are making a push to make his stay permanent.

El Khannouss’s loan to Stuttgart may have started as a temporary experiment, but all signs point to permanence.

From Leicester’s perspective, allowing the sale makes financial sense, but it does mean losing one of their most promising players.

Foxes have done well without El Khannouss

The success of the deal depends on how well the incoming players and promoted talents fill the void.

For El Khannouss, the possible transfer offers Bundesliga continuity in a stable environment, for Leicester, it may be one of their most consequential exits.

In the absence of the Moroccan player, Leicester City have done well and their players have made sure that the club do not miss the 21-year-old.

After their second relegation in the space of three years, Leicester are now working towards getting promoted to the Premier League again.

