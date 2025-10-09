Liverpool given Alexander Isak warning after inside update from Newcastle

Arne Slot and Alexander Isak (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have reportedly been warned that Alexander Isak could be several weeks away from full fitness, despite their eagerness to integrate the £125 million forward into their lineup as soon as possible.

Isak’s arrival was framed as a statement signing, an ambitious move by Liverpool to secure a top-tier forward with pace, finishing ability, and the potential to dictate defenses.

The club paid handsomely for the Swedish international, knowing the pressure he would carry. But behind the scenes, the medical team has urged caution.

The warning suggests that despite the ideal timeline, the reality could stretch longer.

Liverpool are being patient with Alexander Isak

Concerns center around Isak’s match fitness and ability to get back to his best.

Isak has made a slow start to the season and has only managed to score one goal for the Merseyside club, that came against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Despite him providing an assist against Chelsea and showing signs of improvement, he still needs more time to reach full fitness.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele said in his vlog:

“The road to full fitness is a little bit longer than expected, and there’s a report from one of the Newcastle guys, saying they expect it to be three months until he’s fully fit. And that is probably about right. He’s been at Liverpool now for four or five weeks, so maybe we are now probably another three or four weeks away from seeing Isak at his best. There have been glimpses, lovely assist on Saturday and he got his goal against Southampton, to be fair he’s got to score that, but he had to be in the right place at the right time. But, the road to full fitness does seem a bit bumpier than me or Slot predicted. But, as I said with Salah, if he gets a bit of confidence, it should be all good.”

Isak needs time to reach full fitness

Expectations around Isak’s immediate impact will need tempering. Media and fan anticipation could turn into impatience if goals or rhythm aren’t instant.

Isak’s arrival promised fireworks, but his path back to full form and fitness requires patience.

As the club navigates fixtures, injuries, and expectations, the key will lie in balanced reintegration, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term flash.

