Not Guehi: Liverpool identify 21-year-old as potential Ibrahima Konate replacement

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a January move for Ousmane Diomande as uncertainty lingers over Ibrahima Konaté’s long-term future at Anfield, according to Fichajes.

The Sporting CP centre-back has been on elite scouting radars since his rapid rise from FC Midtjylland to Lisbon in January 2023, where he quickly established himself as one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders.

At 21, Diomande already boasts top-level experience for club and country.

Diomande is high on the Liverpool wish list

With reports suggesting the Reds could refresh their back line in the winter window, the Ivorian has emerged as a prime target.

Liverpool’s interest is framed by Konaté’s contract situation. The French centre-back has still not signed a new deal at Anfield and his long term future at the club is uncertain.

With Real Madrid lurking, you never know Liverpool could face a similar situation like they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In order to be ready for such a scenario, the Reds are working behind the scenes to deal with a potential setback and Diomande is the player who has caught their attention.

The club cannot risk being light at centre-back during a decisive phase of the season, especially with European commitments and a congested winter schedule.

Reds may find it difficult to sign Diomande in January

The Lisbon club are robust negotiators and typically demand value that reflects both a player’s potential and the security of their contract.

From the player’s perspective, Anfield offers a proven development platform for defenders and a style that plays to his strengths.

If the Reds decide to act mid-season, they would be securing not just depth for a title push, but a centre-back who could anchor the defense for years.

