Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise in the coming months, and they will have to pay a substantial amount of money for him.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool would be willing to offer more than €100 million in order to sign the French international. The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Bayern Munich since joining the club.

Michael Olise to replace Salah?

He registered 43 goal contributions last season. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in Germany right now. Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for club legend, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is showing signs of decline, and they will need to replace him.

The French International could be the ideal acquisition. He is a priority target for the Premier League champions, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the Bank for him. The report claims that Bayern Munich is demanding around €150 million to let the player leave.

Can Liverpool afford Olise?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

They have paid a similar amount of money for Alexander Isak recently (a British transfer record fee of £125 million). They decided to pay a premium for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer as well. There is no doubt that Liverpool have the resources to pay a premium for Olise, and they have the intention to spend big for the right player as well.

The 23-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition for the English club. He knows the Premier League well from his time at Crystal Palace, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool. The opportunity to move back to England could be exciting for the player as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.