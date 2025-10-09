Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

He will be a free agent in the summer of 2026, and the Eagles could be under pressure to sell him for a nominal price in January. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer. Letting him leave the club for a reasonable amount of money would be ideal.

The defender was very close to joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Reds are not favourites to sign him in January. According to Fabrizio Romano, there will be an intense battle to sign the England international, and several clubs are keen on him.

Marc Guehi is in demand

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “It’s going to be a big battle, a big, big battle for Marc Guehi; in fact, I will say a massive one involving several clubs. “Liverpool will be there in 2026, for sure, but more English clubs are interested in the player. He’s always been on the list of several clubs, including, for example, Newcastle. “And not only, but from what I’m hearing, also top Italian clubs too. Top Spanish clubs have also started calling to understand the situation of Marc Guehi. Then there’s been some calls from Bayern.”

Liverpool need someone like Guehi

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature. They are in desperate need of a quality defender. Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL damage. They will need to replace him, and the Crystal Palace star would be an exceptional acquisition.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact. Liverpool need to improve defensively if they want to win major trophies this season. Guehi will want to play for a big club, where he will be able to win major trophies as well.