Liverpool ready to pay over €100m for top transfer target but he might cost even more…

Michael Olise and Jonathan Tah (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay over €100m for the transfer of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, though he might cost even more than that.

The Reds are keeping an eye on Olise, as confirmed by Christian Falk for his CF Bayern Insider column recently.

There continues to be major speculation about the Frenchman, and the latest is that LFC might face paying as much as €150m for his services.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, who state that Liverpool want Olise and value him as highly as €100m or even slightly more.

Still, Liverpool splashed the cash on Alexander Isak this summer, with BBC Sport having his fee at a British record £125m.

Liverpool could have another epic transfer window as they target Michael Olise

Liverpool fans might have another mammoth window to look forward to after the immense spending we saw from the club this summer.

It was uncharacteristic of the Merseyside giants, who’d only made one signing the previous year, but they invested large sums in Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

With Mohamed Salah not getting any younger, and not at his best right now, it might be that Liverpool will soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement, and Olise looks like the ideal candidate.

Michael Olise to return to the Premier League?

Olise showed himself to be an exciting young talent during his previous stint in English football with Crystal Palace, and it would certainly be enjoyable for neutral fans to see him back in the Premier League.

Still, it would be another worry for Liverpool’s rivals if they were able to spend so big once again and attract another world class talent.

Salah can’t go on forever, and Olise might well be tempted to try his luck at one of England’s biggest clubs after a decent stint with Bayern.