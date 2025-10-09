Report: Liverpool to launch offensive for dream Mohamed Salah successor

Mohamed Salah looks on during Liverpool's game vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch “an offensive” for the transfer of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Salah, who was unplayable for so much of the previous campaign as he helped Liverpool win the Premier League title.

The Egypt international is not getting any younger, and it might be that we’re now seeing him pass the peak of his powers.

According to Fichajes, it seems Liverpool are planning for life after Salah by targeting Bayern and France star Olise, who has been a big hit at the Allianz Arena after also previously impressing in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Can Michael Olise replace Mohamed Salah?

Salah is a Liverpool legend and there’s arguably no one who could ever truly replace the years of world class service he’s brought to the club.

Still, Olise is another hugely exciting talent with a similar style of play, cutting in from that right-hand side onto his left foot to both score and set up goals.

The Frenchman looked like an exciting young talent during his Palace days and he’s only got better and better since joining Bayern, so it would be intriguing to see him back in English football.

Liverpool’s attack struggling to gel this season

Salah hasn’t quite looked himself at the start of this season, and that follows a lot of changes to Arne Slot’s squad.

LFC spent big during the summer, bringing in new attacking signings like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz left the club.

Salah seems to have been affected, so it remains to be seen if even more changes would really help improve the situation.

Olise, though, is clearly a top player and one imagines Bayern might struggle to keep hold of him in years to come.