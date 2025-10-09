Just In: Man United considering shock January move for Bellingham

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the uncertain situation of Jobe Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, with the young midfielder said to be reconsidering his future after a turbulent few weeks in Germany.

According to TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old is growing frustrated with his limited playing time and strained relationship with manager Niko Kovac, as well as reported dressing-room issues involving his father.

Despite only joining Dortmund during the summer, Bellingham could now push for a move in January, sparking interest from Premier League clubs, most notably Man United and Crystal Palace.

Jobe Bellingham has struggled at Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham’s time at Borussia Dortmund has taken a surprising turn. The English midfielder, who was expected to follow in his brother Jude Bellingham’s footsteps by developing into a key figure at the club, has found himself struggling for minutes.

He has been named on the bench in five of Dortmund’s last six games, signaling that he is not currently part of Kovac’s preferred starting XI.

The situation reportedly escalated due to “heated exchanges” between Bellingham and Kovac, alongside tensions in the dressing room that involve his father, who remains an influential figure in his career.

While Dortmund initially viewed Jobe as one for the future, the friction may force an early reconsideration of his role in the squad.

Should the situation remain unresolved, both player and club could explore a January exit, either as a loan or a permanent move.

Man United are admirer of the English midfielder

Man United are said to admire the midfielder’s technical quality, composure, and physical presence, viewing him as an ideal fit for their evolving system under Rúben Amorim.

United’s scouting department have kept close tabs on him since his days at Sunderland.

However, United are not alone in this pursuit. Crystal Palace have also shown strong interest, viewing Bellingham as a player who could add creativity and energy to their midfield.

Dortmund’s valuation and willingness to sell will likely depend on whether the relationship between the player and Kovac can be repaired before the January window.

