Fabrizio Romano delivers “very positive” Man Utd transfer update, player already training with Red Devils

Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim (Photo via YouTube, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an exciting Manchester United transfer update as they have talented youngster Mouhamed Dabo on trial.

Romano has reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the 17-year-old has been having a very positive impact during his time training with the Red Devils, though a formal deal is not currently looking that close.

It seems that there may be some slightly complicated formalities that will hold this move up, though it still seems that Man Utd have been impressed with Dabo’s performances so far, so perhaps this will eventually lead to something.

See below for the full details in Romano’s post…

??? Senegalese talent Mouhamed Dabo (17) has been on trial at Manchester United with very positive impact. Nothing done/completed at this stage in terms of transfer due to regulations and relationship with his current club. Formal steps are yet to be activated. pic.twitter.com/2VJoSX5BvH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2025

“Senegalese talent Mouhamed Dabo (17) has been on trial at Manchester United with very positive impact,” the Italian journalist said.

“Nothing done/completed at this stage in terms of transfer due to regulations and relationship with his current club. Formal steps are yet to be activated.”

Manchester United to sign another top young talent?

United is a club with a proud history of bringing through elite young players, often through their academy, but also sometimes with smart moves in the transfer market.

It will be interesting to see if Dabo ends up being the latest teenage talent to join MUFC, but he’ll likely be looking to emulate some of the club’s other recent signings.

Diego Leon was recently announced by United, while other recent signings like Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu didn’t arrive as particularly big names, but as players with potential to be key members of the first-team in the future.

United have also splashed the cash on some big names in recent times, but those have often been some of the club’s less successful signings, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund proving to be major flops.