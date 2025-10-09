Jason Wilcox, Director of Football of Manchester United, Omar Berrada, CEO of Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is likely to cost around £70 million when the transfer window reopens in January. It will be interesting to see if either of the two clubs is willing to pay that kind of money for the England international.

Can Newcastle bring Elliot Anderson back to the club?

Anderson has been a quality player in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he can play for a bigger club. The move to Manchester United or Newcastle United would be quite exciting for him. He would get to compete in Europe with Newcastle if he joins the club.

Newcastle need more quality in the middle of the park, and bringing Anderson back to the club would be a wise decision. They will certainly regret the decision to let him move on. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return.

Man United need to sign someone like Anderson

Meanwhile, Manchester United are lacking in control and defensive cover in the middle of the park. Signing the 23-year-old would be a wise decision. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future star for the club. They have the resources to pay a premium for him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to spend £70 million.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United so far, with just three wins from seven league matches. They need quality players to bounce back. Signing Anderson would be a step in the right direction. He could help them control games better and improve in the midfield.

Anderson has been described as a “very, very good” player by Thomas Tuchel.