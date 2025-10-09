‘Amorim wants him to stay’ – Man United star wants to leave even though Amorim likes him

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Recent reports suggest that Joshua Zirkzee may be pushed out of Manchester United due to limited opportunities, as manager Rúben Amorim appears to have no room for the Dutch striker in his plans.

The Dutch attacker, signed by former manager Erik ten Hag, has struggled to make an impact at the club and now with Benjamin Sesko leading the club’s attack, Zirkzee knows that he will only be used as a substitute.

Since it is the season when most players are looking to play as much football as they can due to the World Cup taking place next year, Zirkzee is concerned about his chances with the Netherlands national team.

Joshua Zirkzee wants more playing time

In order to prepare himself for the World Cup, he wants regular football and that has become the reason behind him being linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

However, Amorim still wants him to stay at the club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the United boss is an admirer of the attacker and he would like to keep him at the club.

“Joshua Zirkzee is prepared to leave Manchester United in January even though Ruben Amorim wants him to stay,” said Ben Jacobs on Wednesday evening (via GiveMeSport).

“Zirkzee is starting to get worried about his World Cup chances; game time is limited, Benjamin Sesko has arrived, Matheus Cunha can also play as a nine, and so Zirkzee, like Kobbie Mainoo, could now ask for a loan move to get minutes with the World Cup in mind.

“For January, keep an eye on PSV, because I’m told that they’re open to a loan deal. Napoli were interested – past tense because they’ve now added Rasmus Hojlund – so it’s very unlikely, if not impossible, that they’ll return.

“Manchester United are reluctant to sanction an exit, and, if it were to be a permanent sale, it wouldn’t be entertained whether [that’s in] January or the summer unless Manchester United could do better than a book loss, and they paid £43 million for him. I think it’s going to be difficult for Zirkzee to get a move away.”

Man United must keep the Dutchman at the club

Allowing Zirkzee to leave is not without risk. If his next club unlocks his potential, United may look back and regret letting go too early.

Also, the winter window is short, finding a replacement who fits Amorim’s system may be challenging.

The player and his representatives must also agree on a destination that provides both playing time and competitive prospects.

Zirkzee’s standing at Man United has shifted rapidly from hopeful investment to potential exit.

Whether he stays or goes, that decision will ripple across United’s recruitment approach, squad balance, and ambition this season.

