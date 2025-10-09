Ruben Amorim reacts to Manchester United's defeat against Brentford (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United were close to winning the race for Viktor Gyokeres in the summer.

Jonathan Chalkias, assistant to Hasan Çentikaya, Viktor Gyokeres’ agent, has now revealed that Sporting CP tried to negotiate the striker’s transfer to Manchester United “behind the backs” of the player’s representatives.

Man United wanted Viktor Gyokeres

He said to Mais Futebol: “This move to Arsenal also gave us very good marketing. One of Sporting’s problems is that they tried to negotiate a transfer to Manchester United behind our backs. The deal was done because Manchester United offered a higher transfer fee.”

Gyokeres ended up joining Arsenal, but the Portuguese club were prepared to sell him to Manchester United. The Red Devils were offering them more money compared to the London club.

The 27-year-old was one of the finest attacking players in the world last season, and he scored 53 goals in all competitions. It is no surprise that top teams wanted to sign him. Manchester United need to bring in a quality striker, and they were keen on the Swedish International. However, they failed to get the deal across the line.

Man United ended up with Sesko

Manchester United ended up signing Benjamin Sesko instead. However, they were very keen on the Swedish attacker initially.

They will certainly hope that the Slovenian International striker can prove his quality in English football and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club. On the other hand, Gyokeres has had a mixed start for Arsenal, and he will look to establish himself as the best striker in the country.

Arsenal have failed to win the league title in recent seasons, and they will hope that the addition of a reliable finisher can take them over the line this time around.

The Swedish International showed his quality in the Portuguese league last season, and he will look to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League now. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England, and he will look to capture his peak form quickly.