Report: Man United star sets clear stance on Saudi transfer ahead of January

Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Manchester Derby defeat at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly not looking to leave the club for a move to the Saudi Pro League in January.

The Portugal international notably rejected advances from Saudi Arabia during the summer, with his desire being to stay at Old Trafford at least until the end of this season.

According to the latest on this saga from talkSPORT, there has not been any change of heart from Fernandes ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Al Hilal and Al Ittihad could be clubs to watch next summer, while Al Nassr have also previously had an interest in Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo called Bruno Fernandes about Al Nassr transfer

Al Nassr have Fernandes’ Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, and he supposedly called up his ex-United teammate about a move in the summer.

Still, for now it seems Red Devils fans don’t need to worry about losing Fernandes, despite ongoing speculation involving the 31-year-old.

It has been claimed by Indy Kaila that Fernandes already has an agreement in place for a Saudi move next summer, but for now this doesn’t seem to have been confirmed by other major sources…

Exclusive ? ?? Bruno Fernandes sale agreed ?? Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson incoming We have been told high level sercet ? @ManUtd transfer plans We understand that Bruno Fernandes will be sold to Saudi Arabia league ?? for £100m in the summer. The deal is already… pic.twitter.com/qSHGwbkqzp — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 7, 2025

Fernandes has been a star performer for United, so they’d do well to avoid losing him, even if he’s not getting any younger.

Can Bruno Fernandes get United back to their best?

It’s proving to be another challenging season at Old Trafford, and Fernandes will surely be a key player for Ruben Amorim in the months ahead.

Still, it’s not going to be easy for one player to turn this team around, and the club urgently need other big names to step up.

Fernandes could perhaps also do with being given more freedom in a more advanced role than he’s currently having, as Amorim is arguably wasting his talent in a deeper central midfield position.