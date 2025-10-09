Bayern & PSG lurking for Arsenal star as they try to get him to sign new contract

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has been a world class performer during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and it makes sense that Europe’s elite are keeping an eye on his situation.

For now, Arsenal probably don’t have too much to worry about, as Odegaard last signed a new deal back in 2023, keeping him tied down until 2028.

Still, according to Fichajes, the Gunners are now hoping to give Odegaard a new and improved contract to reflect his importance to the team, with Bayern and PSG emerging as potential transfer suitors.

Can Arsenal keep hold of Martin Odegaard?

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has done a superb job since coming in earlier this year, making some exciting signings during the summer and also tying down numerous key players to new deals.

Berta will now surely want to make Odegaard one of the next big names to commit their future, having already secured the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and David Raya.

Odegaard has had his injury problems this season, but he remains hugely influential and AFC will surely want him to be part of this project for many more years to come.

Martin Odegaard: From Real Madrid wonderkid to leader at Arsenal

Odegaard was already a big name in world football when he was just 16 years old and he joined Real Madrid.

It seemed clear that Odegaard was a wonderkid with big potential, but he had to go out on loan a few times as he struggled to get many opportunities at the Bernabeu.

In many ways, Odegaard had to grow up quickly, and he’s shown he can do that with his rise at Arsenal.

Having initially joined on loan, Odegaard made a real impression and then joined permanently, and it wasn’t too long before Mikel Arteta promoted him to club captain.

Since then, he’s never looked back, and Arsenal will surely do all they can to prevent him joining someone like Bayern or PSG.