(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid in the coming months.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the move away from the La Liga club in search of regular playing time. The move back to the Premier League could be exciting for the Norwegian International. Newcastle could use more quality in depth in the attacking unit, and another striker would be ideal.

Newcastle eyeing Alexander Sorloth move

According to Fichajes, they are preparing to launch an offer close to €50 million in order to bring him back to the Premier League. Atletico Madrid are well stocked in the attacking department, and they will not be able to offer the Norwegian regular opportunities. It would make sense for him to leave the club.

Newcastle have an exciting project, and they will look to put together a team capable of winning trophies regularly. They could use the 29-year-old striker. His experience and quality could prove to be priceless.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need a deeper squad in order to do well in multiple competitions. Adding another striker to the squad could be a wise decision. Sorloth knows the league well from his time at Crystal Palace, and he should be able to make an instant impact.

Sorloth will look to make an impact

The 29-year-old striker will look to make his mark with the Magpies. He will want to play regularly, and the move to Newcastle could be exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The striker will be desperate to get his career back on track. Leaving the Spanish club would be ideal for him, and the opportunity to join a top Premier League team will be quite exciting.