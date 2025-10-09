Real Madrid are prioritising move for ‘outstanding’ Liverpool midfield target

Xabi Alonso in the Real Madrid dugout (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly placing Adam Wharton at the top of their midfield wish list, with Spanish outlet AS claiming the European giants have cooled plans for any alternative summer reinforcement in order to position themselves for the Crystal Palace star.

At just 21, Wharton has impressed enough in the Premier League to draw stylistic comparisons to Luka Modrić, and Madrid view him as an ideal fit for their long-term squad plan.

Any pursuit will be expensive, Palace are expected to rebuff bids below €80 million, and the player’s contract at Selhurst Park runs to 2029, giving the Eagles significant leverage.

He is composed under pressure, progressive with his passing, and confident receiving the ball in tight area, traits Madrid prize for controlling tempo in high-stakes matches.

Adam Wharton has taken his game to a new level

His scanning, first touch, and ability to switch play quickly evoke the “controller-creator” characteristics often associated with Modrić at his peak, even if Wharton is at an earlier stage of development.

The Spanish giants have the options of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde in their midfield. Adding Wharton would refresh the metronomic side of the engine room.

Madrid have effectively deferred other midfield business to prioritise Wharton. For Crystal Palace, the situation is equally clear, with a contract until 2029, the club controls the timeline and has little incentive to sell unless a truly elite offer arrives.

Real Madrid are genuinely interested in the Palace star

If Madrid decide to test Palace’s resolve, they’ll do so convinced that Wharton can be the next tempo-setter at the club.

Wharton has been labelled as an “outstanding” player and his performances have impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Premier League giants Liverpool have also shown interest in the England international midfielder so the race to sign him is expected to be intense.

