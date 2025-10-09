Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets clear timeline for Rúben Amorim’s Manchester United project

Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reaffirmed his commitment to manager Rúben Amorim, confirming that the club will give the Portuguese coach at least three years to implement his vision at Old Trafford.

In an interview with The Business Podcast, Ratcliffe emphasised that success in football does not happen overnight and that United’s leadership is fully aligned behind Amorim’s long-term project.

His remarks come amid growing discussion about the club’s future direction, performance expectations, and the lessons learned from United’s own history, particularly during the early years of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils have made another poor start to the season and defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford in the Premier League and against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup have raised questions about the ability of the manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to back Ruben Amorim

However, Ratcliffe has showed support to Amorim and backed him to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

Ratcliffe confirms he intends to give three years to Amorim:

“Yes. Three years because things don’t happen overnight.”

The billionaire businessman’s comments reflect a significant shift from the short-term managerial culture that has defined United’s post-Ferguson era.

Since 2013, the club has cycled through several managers, from David Moyes and Louis van Gaal to José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and Erik ten Hag, often cutting projects short before stability could take root.

Amorim at the helm, Ratcliffe insists that the focus must now be on patience, development, and sustainability.

Drawing on history, Ratcliffe reminded fans of the lessons from Sir Alex Ferguson’s early struggles. The legendary manager endured intense scrutiny during his first few years, with many calling for his dismissal before he went on to build one of football’s most dominant dynasties.

Ratcliffe said:

“I remember the pressures that were calling for Sir Alex Ferguson’s sacking in his first two years. Look at Arteta with Arsenal, he faced a tough time in his first two years”.

“We have to be patient and look at the results in the long term.”

Man United owner wants stability at the club

Ratcliffe’s declaration marks a crucial turning point for United’s footballing philosophy.

By promising Amorim a three-year window, he is sending a clear message that the club is choosing stability and strategic growth over knee-jerk reactions.

If Ratcliffe holds firm to his word, Amorim will have the foundation and trust needed to reshape Man United’s identity and bring back the consistency that has eluded them since Ferguson’s retirement.

