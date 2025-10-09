Super manager blocks massive Sunderland deal

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Following their long-awaited return to the Premier League, Sunderland were reportedly plotting an ambitious move to sign one of Serie A’s most sought-after midfielders, Frank Zambo Anguissa, from Napoli.

The Black Cats, newly promoted and eager to reinforce their squad with top-tier talent, viewed the Cameroon international as a marquee addition who could bring both experience and strength to their midfield.

However, despite the club’s determination and Anguissa’s openness to a new challenge, the transfer collapsed, with Napoli head coach Antonio Conte personally intervening to block the deal.

Sunderland were ambitious in the summer transfer window

In their first transfer window back in the Premier League, Sunderland’s recruitment strategy was bold. The club aimed to secure high-caliber players capable of not just keeping them afloat but establishing them as a competitive top-flight side.

Sunderland identified both Granit Xhaka and former Fulham midfielder Anguissa as key targets, two midfielders with leadership and experience in Europe’s elite competitions.

Their interest in Anguissa was described as “very concrete,” with reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that Sunderland’s approach went beyond mere inquiry.

Negotiations were explored with genuine intent, and optimism briefly surrounded the potential move.

While Sunderland’s offer was tempting and Anguissa showed interest, the decisive factor proved to be Antonio Conte’s refusal to sanction the move.

Antonio Conte stopped Anguissa from Premier League move

Conte’s stance effectively ended Sunderland’s hopes. Napoli, under his direction, made it clear that the midfielder was not for sale under any circumstances, regardless of the financial offer.

The club’s hierarchy, having already shown ambition in the market, had hoped that attracting an established international would set the tone for their return to England’s top division.

Instead, the setback forced Sunderland to reassess their options and redirect efforts toward more attainable targets.

While they may have missed out on a world-class talent this time, their pursuit of Anguissa signals a club unafraid to dream big and that attitude could define their long-term trajectory in the Premier League.

