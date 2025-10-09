Tottenham told to agree massive £20m Palace deal

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Tottenham appear poised to make significant moves in the January transfer window and one of the early casualties could be Richarlison.

Spurs have made an impressive start to life under new manager Thomas Frank. After the departure of Ange Postecoglou, Frank has made the team more organised and focused on defensive solidity while keeping the attacking nature of the team alive.

Reports from Tottenham Hotspur News reveal that Crystal Palace are showing interest in the striker, prompting voices within Spurs’ circle to suggest the club “bite Palace’s hands off” for a deal.

Tottenham could consider the sale of Richarlison

Valued at around £20-25 million, he remains under contract through 2026, and this could be the right time for Spurs to cash in on the Brazilian attacker.

Richarlison has often polarised fans and managers alike. His ability to score, press, and contribute in chance creation has been clear, but consistency has eluded him.

This season, despite flashes of form, he has yet to fully justify his place at Spurs in a squad undergoing tactical rebuilds under Frank.

Ex-Spurs scout Bryan King, speaking exclusively to Tottenham Hotspur News, has suggested that the club should look to offload Richarlison.

“Without doubt (they should be doing business with Palace),” King said.

“If anybody comes in for Richarlison and offers that kind of money, then I’d bite their hands off if I were Spurs.

“I think it will be a case of taking whatever they can get for him. Because he hasn’t exactly set the world alight since he’s been at Tottenham. Across all the managers who have been there.

“But, I’d be very surprised if another Premier League club bought him.”

Richarlison has struggled for consistency at Spurs

King’s words show a growing consensus that it may be better to recoup some value than hold onto a player whose performance hasn’t matched the investment.

With the forward’s deal expiring in summer 2026 and minimal signs of a contract renewal, the risk of walking away for free looms large for Spurs.

If Richarlison is moved in January, it frees up resources both in wages and squad slots to invest in areas that fit Frank’s attacking style more effectively.

