Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in the coming months.

The 25-year-old has started the season well, and he is attracting the attention of top teams. According to TeamTalk, Tottenham are most interested in securing his signature, but they will face competition from Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Can Spurs sign Antoine Semenyo?

The player is reportedly valued at around £100 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The 25-year-old will add goals and creativity from the flanks.

The report claims that Tottenham are prepared to submit a substantial offer for the player in 2026. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United eyeing Semenyo

The likes of Manchester United could use more depth in the attack as well. The African is at the peak of his career right now, and he will look to play his best football. Joining one of the best clubs in the country could be the ideal next step for him. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and fight for major trophies.

Meanwhile, the attacker has six goals in seven league appearances so far, and he will look to continue his red-hot form at his new club as well.

It remains to be seen where the 25-year-old attacker ends up eventually. He will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Tottenham managed to win the UEFA Europa League recently, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. They could be an attractive destination for the African in the near future.