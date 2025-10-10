World class 21-year-old likely to be top Liverpool transfer target very soon

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace against Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly likely to make Crystal Palace central midfielder Adam Wharton one of their top transfer targets in 2026.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, with journalist Lewis Steele responding to questions about recent Reds links with Wharton.

The 21-year-old is establishing himself as a world class young talent, having become a key player in this in-form Palace side in the last year or so.

Wharton’s fine form has also seen him attract interest from Real Madrid, according to AS and others, while Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been mentioned as suitors by TEAMtalk and other outlets.

Can Liverpool win the race to sign Adam Wharton?

Liverpool would surely be seen as an attractive destination for Wharton, with Arne Slot’s side winning the Premier League title last season and continuing to build with ambitious signings.

The Merseyside giants brought in world class names like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer, and one imagines a talent like Wharton would relish the chance to be a part of this squad.

Still, it’s not that clear if the England international would be an automatic starter at Anfield given some of the competition he’d be up against.

Where would Wharton fit in at Liverpool?

Wharton is surely too good to be sitting on the bench, but he might find it hard to secure a starting spot when LFC already have top midfield players like Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch on their books.

Perhaps there’s a way to fit all those players in, but it might also be wise for Wharton to consider other clubs where he’d have the midfield built around him.

Either way, this will be an interesting saga to follow and there’ll be plenty of Reds fans hoping Wharton does end up becoming one of their main targets for upcoming windows.