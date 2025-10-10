Nuno tells West Ham to sign Premier League flop

Adama Traore in action for Fulham against Cambridge United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly interested in a transfer raid for his former player, Fulham winger Adama Traore.

The Spanish wide-man played under Nuno when they were together at Wolves a few years ago, and it seems he’s now on West Ham’s radar.

Nuno recently took over from Graham Potter as Hammers boss and it makes sense that he’s now keen to put his own stamp on this squad at the London Stadium.

West Ham’s form has been well below par in recent months, and it looks like January could be a crucial opportunity to try to improve the situation.

Adama Traore in action for Fulham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Adama Traore to West Ham transfer one to watch for January

According to Fichajes, West Ham are set to try a move to sign Traore from Fulham this January.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 29-year-old will be open to the move, and likewise if Fulham will be that keen on letting him go.

Traore hasn’t quite developed into the top class player he looked like becoming earlier in his career, but he could still do an important job for Fulham.

He might feel, however, that it would be a better move for him to be reunited with Nuno at West Ham if the opportunity arises.

