Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Multiple top teams are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for him in future. The player has previously revealed that he is a fan of Arsenal, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Given his affection towards Arsenal, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him in future. His comments regarding Arsenal will certainly not go down well with the Tottenham fans.

Antoine Semenyo is an Arsenal fan

Semenyo revealed to The Athletic in 2024: “I am an Arsenal fan, I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.”

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has done quite well in the Premier League this season, and he has scored six goals in the league already. He will look to establish himself as one of the best attacking players in the country this season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club and compete for trophies regularly.

Can Arsenal sign Semenyo?

He has the ability to improve multiple teams in the country. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He will hope to join a big club in future, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make a move for him in future.

They could certainly use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 25-year-old would be the ideal acquisition.