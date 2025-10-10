Sources reveal “real asking price” for Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd transfer target

Castello Lukeba in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and others are all interested in a potential €60m transfer move for RB Leipzig central defender Castello Lukeba.

The France international has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the top young defensive players in Europe.

As reported here for the Daily Briefing, this has now led to the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to show a strong interest in Lukeba.

My sources have been in touch to explain that Lukeba can leave Leipzig for below his €90m release clause, with the German side ready to accept more like €60m.

Liverpool first looked at Lukeba in the summer and it seems the Reds remain keen, but could face competition for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Castello Lukeba transfer information I received this morning

My source told me: “Lukeba has a release clause worth €90m, which clubs see as too high, but it’s largely symbolic anyway – the real asking price is more like €60m.

“Liverpool like him, but you can add Chelsea, Man United, Newcastle and Real Madrid to that list.”

Liverpool are at risk of losing Ibrahima Konate as he nears the end of his contract, and Lukeba could make sense as a perfect replacement if the LFC man does end up moving on.

Should Lukeba pick Liverpool or Chelsea?

Lukeba looks like just what Liverpool need to boost their depth at the back, but he would also surely be an important upgrade on Chelsea’s current defenders.

The Blues need to improve on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill’s injury problems are a big concern.

It will be interesting to see if Lukeba ends up favouring one or the other of these teams, or if he’ll look elsewhere for his next move.