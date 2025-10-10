Enzo Maresca decision leaves Chelsea star frustrated and seeking transfer back to former club

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the Liverpool game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s young Spanish striker Marc Guiu is reportedly frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge and wants the chance to return to Sunderland.

The 19-year-old was loaned out to Sunderland by Chelsea back in the summer, but they recalled him at the end of the window after an injury to Liam Delap.

Guiu had started brightly for the Black Cats, scoring one goal in three appearances there, and it seems he’d like to return after a frustrating spell under Enzo Maresca, according to Give Me Sport.

It seems one particular decision from Maresca rubbed Guiu up the wrong way, with the report citing the recent selection of Tyrique George for the Benfica game.

Guiu will surely have been expecting to get more minutes after Chelsea cancelled his loan, but Maresca favoured George in that game, and this has led to the former Barcelona youngster looking for a way out again.

Will Marc Guiu get transfer away from Chelsea?

It seems clear that Guiu has not had the happies of spells with CFC since joining last summer, and it’s probably for the best for all parties if they let him leave.

The Spaniard looks like a decent young player, but perhaps not quite of the standard required to start regularly for a big club like Chelsea.

The chance to gain some experience at a club like Sunderland could be a better option for him at this stage of his career, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will let him go.

The west London giants won’t want to be too short of options up front, but perhaps when Delap is fit again they’ll be happier to sanction another loan for Guiu in the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland also try to revive their deal for Guiu if the opportunity arises.