Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain interested in signing the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the near future.

Juventus are interested in securing his signature as well, and they will face competition from the Premier League giants. Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well, as per reports.

Maignan has been described as a player with a “lot of explosiveness”.

Milan have not been able to secure a contract renewal with the French international goalkeeper, and talks over a new deal have stalled. It seems that the goalkeeper will leave the Italian club on a free transfer at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his signature.

Chelsea could use Mike Maignan

They need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department. Robert Sanchez has been criticised for his inconsistent performances since joining the club. The French International would be a huge upgrade.

Maignan is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in European football right now, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for Maignan. He has proven himself in France and Italy. He will look to test himself in England now. There is no doubt that the AC Milan goalkeeper has the quality to thrive in English football.

Maignan would improve Chelsea

Chelsea need to improve their squad to get back to the top of English football once again. Signing the Frenchman would be ideal for them. The opportunity to secure the services of a player of his quality on a free transfer cannot be turned down. It would be a huge bargain for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from the European heavyweights to secure his signature.