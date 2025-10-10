“Has had conversations” – Man Utd ace already discussing January transfer escape from Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his Manchester United players (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly already started having conversations with the club about leaving in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international is struggling for playing time for Man Utd at the moment, with Ruben Amorim bringing in new attacking players to add even more competition during the summer.

Zirkzee didn’t have the most impressive first season at Old Trafford, and it now looks like it’s only going to be even harder for him to get a lot of minutes.

That’s far from ideal in a World Cup year, with the 24-year-old eager to ensure he can earn a place in the Dutch national team’s squad for next summer’s tournament.

Joshua Zirkzee already discussing Manchester United exit

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Zirkzee wants to leave and has already had talks about this with people at United.

“I am told that Zirkzee has had conversations with United and they are aware of his situation, he wants to go to the World Cup finals, but he won’t given the current status quo,” Bailey said.

“That means a move, and that will be worked out before January.”

As I reported for the Daily Briefing last week, Zirkzee will likely be available for around €35-40m this winter, with a few clubs already showing an interest.

Where next for Joshua Zirkzee?

Zirkzee is understood to be keen to return to Italy, and could have that option as Juventus, AC Milan and Como show an interest in his services.

There is also interest from clubs in the Premier League, with Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton looking like potential destinations.

It will be interesting to see where Zirkzee ends up, but it certainly seems like he’s highly unlikely to still be a United player by the end of January.