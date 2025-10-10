Bilal El Khannouss celebrates with his Leicester City teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is currently on loan at German club VfB Stuttgart.

According to a report from German publication BILD, the player is unlikely to return to the Championship club in future. The German outfit is impressed with his performances so far, and they are ready to sign the Moroccan permanently.

Financial boost for Leicester

Leicester City have received a fee of around €3.5 million for sending the player on loan, and the German outfit have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around €18.5 million. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay up in the coming months.

There is no doubt that the Moroccan is a quality player with a bright future, and he could develop into a star for the German outfit. They have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to pay the buyout for the player. The midfielder has produced two goals in four league matches for the German club.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are going through financial troubles, and they need to balance the books. Selling the midfielder permanently would be ideal for them as well.

They are currently fighting in the Championship, and they will look to return to the top flight soon. They will need funds to improve the squad, and selling the Moroccan talent would be ideal for them. It could help them bring in quality players.

Bilal El Khannouss will fancy the move

Meanwhile, the midfielder will not want to compete in the second division of English football. Joining the German club permanently would be an attractive option for him. It would allow him to compete at a high level. He will certainly be attracted to the prospect of playing for the German club for the long term.