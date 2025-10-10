Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds the club's fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to keep Arne Slot at the club for the long term.

They are already working to secure a new contract with their manager. According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Netherlands manager is keen on signing a new deal with the club.

Liverpool want a new deal for Arne Slot

Liverpool are prepared to act quickly in order to secure his long-term future. They do not want him to enter the final year of his contract. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement quickly. The agent of the Netherlands manager, Rafaela Pimenta, is already working on the deal.

Slot has done an excellent job since taking over at Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp. He guided Liverpool to the league title last season. Although Liverpool have had a mixed start to the season so far, there is no reason for the club to move away from him.

Liverpool backing Slot

They have spent a substantial amount of money this summer, and they are looking to embark on a successful spell with the Netherlands manager. Slot will not want to abandon the project either. He will look to win several major trophies with Liverpool in the coming season. He has the resources at his disposal, and he has top-class players at the club. There is no reason for him to walk away. It is fair to assume that the Dutch manager will eventually sign a new deal with the club.

The development will come as a major boost for the Liverpool players as well. Keeping the manager at the club for the long term shows the stability of the project and that the owners believe in it.

Liverpool fans will be delighted with the development as well, and they will hope that all parties can tie up the agreement quickly.