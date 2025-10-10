“Real Madrid love him, but…” – Liverpool rival Chelsea for €80m midfielder transfer

Eduardo Camavinga celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in a potential transfer move for Real Madrid defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is also a target for Chelsea at the moment, as I recently revealed here in an exclusive piece for the Daily Briefing.

It seems there is now more interest in the France international, with Liverpool named as one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey, speaking to TBR Football, who says that Real Madrid love the player but acknowledge that they might not be able to persuade him to stay if he’s not playing regularly in Xabi Alonso’s side.

Liverpool linked with Eduardo Camavinga transfer

“Camavinga is a top performer and still only 22. Real Madrid love him, but within the Bernabeu, they know they can’t keep a player who isn’t playing – especially when he has other top clubs who would readily take him,” Bailey said.

“He is one to keep an eye on. There are a few big names under Xabi Alonso that could very well be on the move in 2026.

“Liverpool are not the only club keeping an eye on Camavinga, but there would be few better landing spots.”

Eduardo Camavinga would cost €80m to get out of Real Madrid

I was previously told that Real would likely ask for around €80m to sell Camavinga, so would Liverpool or Chelsea really pay that much for him?

The 22-year-old is a fine player who can operate in midfield or left-back, and it’s easy to see him being useful for either of those clubs.

Chelsea could do with more depth in midfield behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, while Liverpool might need to look again at the left-back spot after a slow start for summer signing Milos Kerkez in that position.