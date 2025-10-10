Liverpool handed boost in their efforts to keep Ibrahima Konate. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old French international is in the final year of his contract, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions yet. Naturally, there is speculation surrounding his future.

Konate is expected to move on as a free agent in the summer of 2026. Real Madrid were keen on securing his signature, but it appears that they have changed their preference.

Real Madrid to move on from Konate?

According to Fichajes, they would prefer to sign the Crystal Palace Star Marc Guehi instead.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and he is an attractive option for the Spanish outfit. The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool. They will be hoping to keep the French defender at the club for the long term.

Konate is a key player for them, and he has helped them win major trophies. There is no doubt that he is a top-class defender, and keeping him at the club will be crucial as they look to win major trophies consistently. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Konate to sign a new contract with the club now.

Liverpool must hold onto Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. The defender does not have a good reason to leave the club yet. He will be able to realise his ambitions with them going forward. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement quickly.

Liverpool have spent substantial amounts of money this summer to improve the squad. However, they must prioritise holding on to their best players as well.