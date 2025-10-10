A corner flag is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho.

The 23-year-old central defender has done quite well for the French outfit, and he was a key player for them last season. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for him in the future.

According to Fichajes, the defender is a key player for PSG, and they do not want to lose him. He has a market value of €65 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to come forward with an attractive proposal.

Willian Pacho to replace Konate?

They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Signing the 23-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

The defender knows what it takes to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He helped PSG win the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season. He could prove to be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

The French International is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of this season when his contract expires. He has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions.

Pacho would be a superb addition

Pacho has the quality to help Liverpool improve, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition. The defender is already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see if he’s keen on the move to the Premier League. He has no reason to leave PSG yet.

It would be a major coup for Liverpool if they managed to get the deal done. The 23-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into one of the best defenders in the league.