Breaking: Liverpool to spend big AGAIN as they eye £200m-rated attacking duo

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and other Bayern players celebrate (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly got two extremely exciting attacking players on their list of transfer targets as they look to spend big once again.

The Reds had a hugely ambitious summer transfer window this year, bringing in Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool have two more big names on their list in the form of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Olise by a variety of sources recently, and it’s anticipated that he could cost £100m or more.

Likewise, Semenyo is also attracting Liverpool links in the media at the moment, and he’s another player whose value has skyrocketed to £100m.

Liverpool looking at Olise and Semenyo transfers to replace Salah

Mohamed Salah has not been at his best this season and it’s perhaps easy to see why LFC would now be thinking about a long-term replacement for the Egypt international.

Olise has been a world class performer for Bayern and plays in a similar way to Salah, proving himself to be a very capable scorer and creator by cutting in onto his preferred left foot from the right-hand side.

Semenyo, meanwhile, can play a variety of positions up front, so could be ideal to give LFC an upgrade on Cody Gakpo, as they arguably never adequately replaced the departing Luis Diaz this summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can afford both players, but they spent £450m in the most recent transfer window, so perhaps we’ll see something similar from them again.