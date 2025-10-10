“Fantastic player” has been let down by his Manchester United teammates, says ex-Red Devil

Bruno Fernandes reacts after Manchester United's defeat against Brentford (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Nani feels that Bruno Fernandes has been a “fantastic player” for the club, but has not yet won much due to his teammates.

Fernandes has been Man Utd’s stand-out player since he first joined the club from Sporting Lisbon back in 2020, and it’s fair to say the team would probably be doing a lot better now if some of the others in the squad in that time had been closer to his level.

Nani is a big fan of his fellow Portuguese, and says it’s complicated for him when the other players aren’t performing at the same high standard.

Nani on Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United

Still, speaking to Give Me Sport, Nani suggested that he was optimistic that new signings like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha would soon deliver for United, which could bring “fantastic” results.

“Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic player,” Nani said. “He’s a player I know very well because I played with him in Sporting. And he had already his appetite for the goals.

“His ability to score goals is fantastic. He’s a player who gives everything on the field. But as we see in the last few years, he couldn’t win any titles because it’s not about one player, it’s about the team. So if you don’t have a team with you on the same level, all is going to be complicated.

“I believe that when the team matches together and starts playing the best football, everyone is going to shine, like Matheus Cunha, Bruno, Mbeumo. All the players will start showing their talent and it’s going to be fantastic.”

Can Man United turn things around?

Fernandes will surely be a key player for MUFC in the months ahead, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough when things are generally going so badly under Ruben Amorim.

Questions will surely be asked about Amorim’s suitability for the United job, and he’ll surely need to adjust his tactics a bit to get the best out of Fernandes.