Elliot Anderson in action for England against Wales (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up transfer moves for two Premier League midfielders amid doubts over Casemiro’s future.

The experienced Red Devils midfielder is coming towards the end of his contract and could be set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Man Utd have seemingly have two main names on their radar to fill that void, with Sky Sports claiming they’re interested in both Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

The report states that United are continuing to work on possible signings for upcoming windows, and it seems clear that midfield is one of their main priorities.

Manchester United need midfield signings after lack of additions in the summer

United had a busy summer completely revamping their attack, bringing in an entire new front three in the form of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

Still, MUFC didn’t do nearly enough in midfield, and it makes sense that top talents like Baleba and Anderson are now firmly in their plans after some impressive performances in the Premier League.

These are two proven players who could make an impact straight away in Ruben Amorim’s side, whilst also being young enough that they can still improve in years to come.

Can United still attract big-name signings?

United showed over the summer that, even without European football, they’re still a huge name capable of attracting elite signings.

This will surely give the club a boost as they look to enter the market again for the signings they need to get back to where they want to be.

One imagines there’ll be other suitors for exciting players like Baleba and Anderson, but United look more than capable of competing, so can ensure that an experienced name like Casemiro won’t be missed too much.