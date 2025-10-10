Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Denmark International midfielder Morten Hjulmand from Portuguese club Sporting CP.

The 26-year-old midfielder has worked with Ruben Amorim in the past, and Manchester United are looking to bring him to Old Trafford. According to Fichajes, they would be willing to offer €60 million to sign the player.

Man United need Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Denmark International should prove to be the ideal acquisition. He has the quality and the experience to do well in the Premier League, and he could help Manchester United tighten up in the middle of the park.

He will add physicality, defensive cover and control to the side. Apart from his qualities as a footballer, his leadership skills could prove to be invaluable as well. Furthermore, Hjulmand knows the way Amorim likes to play, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

The Portuguese tactician will be keen on a reunion as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line. They will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Hjulmand has been described as a player who is “great to watch”.

Hjulmand will fancy a move

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. He will look to prove his quality in the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are willing to accept the €60 million offer when it is presented.