“They don’t know the mentality” – Former Man United star aims dig at current squad

Former Manchester United winger Nani has aimed a dig at this current squad and for the way the club has lost its culture from when he was there.

The ex-Portugal international was a star player for Man Utd in some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours during his time at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Nani has now discussed what he thinks the issues are with this current crop of players.

It’s been difficult for United since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with the team never looking anywhere near those levels since then.

MUFC fans will be desperate to see some improvement soon, and Nani thinks there are some reasons to be optimistic.

Nani on this current Manchester United side

However, the 38-year-old also said that one issue is the frequent changing of players in the United dressing room.

When Nani joined, he had the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes to learn from, but new players now aren’t surrounded by that same kind of experience or winning mentality.

“I think what changed is the amount of players who are not used to playing in that club,” he said.

“Because before, if you change one or two players, these two players adapt to the players who are there already. Now you change almost all the players and they don’t know the mentality.

“So to receive the new message, to understand how the club works, to receive how the fans think, it takes time.

“I don’t know if they will understand how to play for that club. I think that was the key for games without success. But yes, it’s creating a new generation, it’s creating a new environment in the club. I believe with those new things, we will be successful.”