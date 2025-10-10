Journalist claims Newcastle have another player who will sell for £100m+

Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, and Anthony Elanga (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are being tipped to make another big sale after cashing in on as much as £125m from selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer.

The Magpies have other top talents in their squad, and journalist Mark Carruthers has tipped Sandro Tonali as someone who could sell for over £100m in the future.

There has previously been talk of big clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain pursuing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for that kind of price.

Still, Tonali might also be one who’ll become of interest to Europe’s elite, having recently been linked with a possible move back to Italy with Juventus.

Sandro Tonali to leave for a big transfer fee?

“He’s the best midfielder I’ve seen in 38 years of watching Newcastle,” Carruthers said of Tonali recently.

This then prompted another journalist, Angus Sinclair of Football Fan Cast, to say: “Apologies, Bruno, but this might actually be true. If Guimaraes is a £100m player, then what does that make the Italian maestro?”

Tonali arrived with a big reputation when he joined Newcastle from AC Milan, having previously established himself as a real wonderkid during his time in Serie A.

The Italy international has continued to improve at NUFC and one imagines they might soon find it hard to keep hold of him.

Newcastle fans won’t exactly be itching for another big sale like Isak, but it just shows what a good job the club have done with their squad building.

Tonali would now almost certainly make a huge profit for Newcastle, and that’s a pretty decent silver lining when it comes to losing your star players.