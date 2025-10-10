Thomas Tuchel snaps at reporter as he criticises England fans after win vs Wales

England manager Thomas Tuchel during a press conference
England manager Thomas Tuchel during a press conference

England manager Thomas Tuchel was clearly not entirely happy after last night’s 3-0 win over Wales despite the emphatic nature of the victory.

The Three Lions raced into a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all finding the back of the net at Wembley.

Tuchel, however, felt the atmosphere from the home crowd didn’t match the level of the performance from his players on the pitch.

Watch below as the German tactician was asked about this after the game, with the manager also snapping at the reporter for making that his first question after such an impressive performance and result…

Thomas Tuchel on England atmosphere vs Wales

“That’s your first question, after that? Ok. Good. Good moment to explain myself,” he said.

“First of all, I said the support in Serbia was absolutely fantastic, when we played last time in Serbia, I said it, I meant it.

“I love English football and I love English football fans and the support they give. But I think today the atmosphere did not match the performance on the field.”

Thomas Tuchel’s tricky start as England manager continues

Thomas Tuchel looks on during England's win over Wales
Thomas Tuchel looks on during England's win over Wales

Although Tuchel has had good results since becoming England manager, it would probably be fair to say he hasn’t entirely won over the fan-base just yet.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss is undoubtedly a top coach, but we’re yet to see England playing in a manner that looks like that much of an improvement from Gareth Southgate’s reign.

It also surely won’t help Tuchel if he’s criticising the fans like this, so it will be interesting to see if the atmosphere improves in upcoming games, or if his comments just make things worse.

