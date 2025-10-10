Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the German International winger Kevin Schade.

The 23-year-old has impressed with Brentford, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the north London club. He has a contract with Brentford until 2028, and it will not be easy to secure his services in the coming months.

Tottenham eyeing Kevin Schade

Spurs are hoping to make a move for him at the end of the season, as per Florian Plettenberg. They could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the German International could be a useful acquisition for them. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Tottenham.

The opportunity to join the North London club will be quite exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to compete for trophies with them. It remains to be seen whether Brentford are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season. They are likely to demand a premium for him.

Spurs should invest in a striker

Tottenham have done well to improve their attacking this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to invest in a wide player. Ideally, they should look to bring in a quality striker who can find the back of the net regularly. They have adequate options in the wide areas. They have been linked with Antoine Semenyo as well.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old German attacker is attracting interest from other clubs as well. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season. He will look to join a competitive team where he will be able to fight for trophies.