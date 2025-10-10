Taty Castellanos celebrates a goal for Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly being offered the transfer of Lazio striker Taty Castellanos for a fee of just €30m.

The Argentine forward has been on the Hammers’ radar before, as we revealed, as well as other Premier League clubs like Everton and Wolves.

Now, according to a report from Claret and Hugh, West Ham look set to get another opportunity to sign Castellanos to bolster their attack this January.

It seems Lazio have financial issues and are eager to be able to raise some money as soon as possible, meaning Castellanos will be available for what looks potentially like a bargain fee.

West Ham to take advantage of Lazio transfer crisis with move for Taty Castellanos

It seems there is genuine strong interest from West Ham in Castellanos, so this will be an interesting story to keep an eye on in January.

WHUFC clearly need to make changes up front after a poor start to the season, and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will surely be keen to put his own stamp on this team that he’s inherited from Graham Potter.

Castellanos could be an ideal option to give West Ham more of a threat up top, and one imagines he won’t be the only signing through the door at the London Stadium this winter.

There have also been reports linking Adama Traore with West Ham, as Nuno notably worked with the Fulham winger when they were together at Wolves.

If the east Londoners could bring in both Castellanos and Traore to breathe new life into their forward line, it could really help turn things around in the second half of the season.