“Revelation” wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd as journalist issues new transfer update

Adam Wharton in Crystal Palace training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and other major clubs have been listed as transfer suitors for “revelation” Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

However, it seems like these clubs, along with suitors such as Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid, will have to wait before having a shot at landing the England international.

That’s according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, as he told their podcast that Wharton is unlikely to leave Selhurst Park in the middle of the season.

Wharton is settled at Palace and seemingly won’t push for a January transfer, so Liverpool and other suitors might have to wait until the summer to stand a better chance of getting a deal done.

Adam Wharton attracting strong interest but January transfer ruled out

Discussing Wharton’s situation, O’Rourke strongly played down the chance of Palace letting the 21-year-old go this winter, even if there are a long list of elite clubs chasing him.

“It doesn’t seem he’s in any real massive rush to leave Palace right now, he’s enjoying his football and playing week in, week out in the Premier League,” O’Rourke said.

“It seems Wharton is happy with life at Selhurst Park, but his form and performances will attract interest from other clubs.

“Liverpool, Manchester United are admirers, Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs, and even Real Madrid have all been linked with Wharton.

“He’s been a revelation since his move to Selhurst Park and it’s no surprise these elite European clubs are all having a look at him.”

Which club needs Adam Wharton most?

It will be interesting to see where Wharton ends up if he does leave Palace in the next year or so.

This top young talent clearly looks like he’ll have plenty of options available to him, and he seems like he could be a perfect fit for Liverpool.

At the same time, though, there’s already a lot of competition for places in Arne Slot’s midfield, so perhaps he’d be better off coming in as Rodri’s long-term successor at Man City.

Chelsea could also be a good option as they have shown their commitment to trusting and developing the best young players from this country and beyond.

United would also surely build around Wharton as they desperately need a major new signing in midfield, so he could be given a key role there to help get the Red Devils back to their best.