Liverpool's Alexander Isak is subbed on for Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been given a damning rating of just 1/5 for his performance for Sweden in their defeat to Switzerland last night.

The 26-year-old recently joined Liverpool from Newcastle United and has been a bit slow to get going, most likely because he didn’t have a proper pre-season and is just lacking match fitness and sharpness.

Still, if Isak’s slump carries on for much longer then it might become a bit of a worry, at both club an international level.

Liverpool fans may be intrigued to see that Isak really struggled with his performance for the Swedish national team last night, leading to big criticism from Svenska Fans.

Alexander Isak criticised by Swedish press

The journalist covering Isak’s performance was clearly not at all impressed, slamming the former Magpies ace with a very low rating in a disappointing game.

“Today’s team captain. Ran on many balls,” the piece read. “Had a shot in the post that was worth a better fate. Then won a duel and then came free at the end of the first act. However, did not succeed very often with his actions.”

Isak is undoubtedly capable of much better than this, and a poor rating for his form for his country surely won’t be great for his confidence.

Viktor Gyokeres also criticised for poor performance

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres also earned criticism with a poor display in attack.

Also getting a 1/5 rating, the Svenska Fans report read: “The form has been swaying recently. I don’t really know what’s happened, but he doesn’t really seem to believe it right now. He feels so resigned and awkward.”

All in all, Isak and Gyokeres will both need to improve a lot if they are to have a positive impact for their clubs in this season’s title race.