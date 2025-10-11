“Worst thing” – Arsenal star reveals “horrible” moment when he first joined

Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has spoken out on the “horrible” initiation ritual he had to go through when he first joined the Gunners.

The Spain international is quite a shy figure, and it seems he wasn’t keen on having to sing to his new teammates upon his arrival in north London.

It’s quite normal for players to do this when they join new clubs, but Zubimendi described it as the worst thing about football in his interview with the Guardian.

Zubimendi sang La Bachata by Manuel Turizo, and found settling in at Arsenal absolutely fine after having to get through that awkward hurdle!

“The worst thing in football,” he said. “I had to sing: I did La Bachata, by Manuel Turizo. Horrible, horrible.”

Martin Zubimendi shining on the pitch for Arsenal

Even if Zubimendi isn’t much of a singer, he’s hitting the right notes with his performances on the pitch for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has settled in superbly at the Emirates Stadium, instantly becoming a hugely important player for his new club.

Adjusting to a new club and new country must be challenging, but aside from an awkward initiation it seems Zubimendi has taken it all in his stride.

Arsenal beat Liverpool to Martin Zubimendi

Elsewhere in the interview, Zubimendi also gave some insight into how he ended up choosing Arsenal despite Liverpool also trying to sign him the year before, as reported by the Times.

The former Real Sociedad man now clearly looks like he could have been an excellent signing for Liverpool as well, so Arsenal fans will be delighted that their club ended up winning that particular race.

Zubimendi now looks like will be one of a number of new AFC signings ready to take Mikel Arteta’s side a step closer to winning major silverware.